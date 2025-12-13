Paranoid ICE Barbie Desperately Trying to Dodge Trump’s Wrath

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is avoiding the brunt of the White House’s frustration with the rate of deportations by throwing her underlings under the bus.

Noem, reported to be “on thin ice” with Trump, has joined “close adviser” and rumored lover Corey Lewandowski in blaming acting ICE Director Todd Lyons and Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott for any issues the White House might have with the Department of Homeland Security, according to an NBC News report.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem earned the moniker “ICE Barbie” for her camera-ready immigration crackdowns. Pool/Getty Images

President Trump, 79, has made deportations a controversial centerpiece of his administration. Still, deportation statistics have lagged behind the White House’s goals as Trump nears the completion of his second term’s first year.

The 54-year-old Noem, who has long claimed to be kicking out the “worst of the worst” from the country, has instead been pumping up deportation numbers by targeting migrants with traffic violations and other minor offenses.

The White House’s rumored frustration with Noem’s numbers and her close relationship with the 52-year-old Lewandowski—a tryst said to be the “worst-kept secret in Washington”—has led to intense speculation that her days in the Trump administration are numbered.

Kristi Noem and "close adviser" Corey Lewandowski are rumored to be having an affair that has frustrated the White House. Getty Images

MS NOW reported Monday that White House sources believe Noem would likely get the boot early next year, with outgoing Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin seen as a potential replacement. Top Trump adviser Stephen Miller is said to be spearheading the efforts to oust Noem.

Noem and Lewandowski’s finger-pointing has created a bleak atmosphere within the Department of Homeland Security. DHS staffers told NBC News that the department is rife with paranoia after Scott revealed to colleagues that Lewandowski is monitoring his emails.

“Everyone in leadership is so worried about what they say in email and text,” one staffer said.

Noem faced a Capitol Hill grilling on Thursday. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

DHS staffers previously painted an even grimmer picture to The Bulwark, with one staffer saying, “Things are f–--ed. It’s horrible, they’re going to destroy this place. I’m just hoping the new secretary gets here in time.”

The White House has denied reports that Noem is losing favor in the administration.

“President Trump has assembled the most talented and capable cabinet in American history,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the Daily Beast.

“Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the President’s agenda and making America safe again,” she continued. “President Trump’s entire immigration team is on the same page when it comes to implementing the President’s agenda and the results speak for themselves – the border is secure and deportations continue to increase.”

Trump himself seemed surprised to read he was unhappy with Noem.