Paranoid Pete Takes Pentagon Leak Hunt to Bonkers Next Level

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has launched a frantic hunt for leakers in the Pentagon following a series of damning news reports.

The New York Times reports that around 50 members of the Joint Staff have been subjected to polygraph tests in an attempt to find the source of stories on military matters.

Officials said the focus appeared to be on leaks related to the Iran war and a shortage of crucial munitions.

Donald Trump continues to back Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Daniel Heuer/File Photo/Reuters

The tests, administered to military and civilian members of the Joint Staff, were conducted in August.

The goal of the mass polygraph push was not just to find the leak, but to intimidate any possible future leakers, officials with knowledge of the situation told the Times.

In July, Hegseth posted on X that the Defense Department and Justice Department would be collaborating on a joint investigation into the leaks.

Spokesman Sean Parnell told the Beast that the Pentagon “does not comment on internal personnel or investigative matters but takes all leaks of classified national security information extremely seriously and investigates accordingly.”

He added that “securing classified information is critical to ensuring the security of the United States and of our troops deployed around the world.”

Pete Hegseth foreshadows his sweeping investigation into leaks at the Pentagon on X. X/Pete Hegseth

More than 1,500 people work for the Joint Staff and have not been subjected to this kind of sweeping investigation before.

“I’ve never seen polygraphs employed this broadly or at this seniority level,” Rear Adm. Donald J. Guter, a retired top judge advocate general for the Navy from 2000 to 2002, told the Times. “In my experience, it’s unprecedented.”

Hegseth is increasingly under scrutiny for his management of the military and the war in Iran. His secrecy about the war has frustrated Republicans and media alike.

He has not briefed the press on the war since May, and has actively worked to block information from the public. During his tenure he has also alienated a swathe of senior military figures, blocking promotions for at least 80 generals.

President Donald Trump, 80, has stood by his self-proclaimed ‘secretary of war,’ saying he’s doing a “fantastic” job.

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who is not running for re-election, loudly criticized Hegseth on X this week after Army Secretary Dan Driscoll abruptly resigned, reportedly over disagreements with Hegseth.

“I have never witnessed more inept management of the brave men and women who serve our country,” Tillis said.

“He is intimidated by competence and retreats to ginning up culture wars instead of soberly attending to the vital work of our national defense and the health and well-being of our fighting force.”

He urged Trump to fire Hegseth.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.