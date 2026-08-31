Russia

Paranoid Putin’s Humiliating Defeat Confession Is Leaked

CORNERED

The Kremlin chief is getting worried.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
MAXIM ZMEYEV/REUTERS

Vladimir Putin fears for his life if he can’t achieve his basic goal in Ukraine, according to a new report.

The Russian dictator, 73, is under increasing pressure to deliver results on his “special military operation” after nearly five years of increasingly attritional warfare that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives.

He is reported by The Economist to have confided in his closest goons that “They’ll hang me” if he can’t fully conquer the entire Donbas region in the east of Ukraine.

181019-hines-kremlin-hero_diw3i6
Putin is feeling the pressure if he can't get the result he set out for. Seen here in 2014, the year Russia annexed Crimea. Sasha Mordovets/Sasha Mordovets/Getty

That mindset is sparking fears in the West that, to avoid appearing stuck in an insurmountable stalemate, Putin may seek escalation elsewhere.

The U.K.-based magazine noted that Putin will feel that if he cannot tick off the objectives he set out to achieve, or at least make it appear that progress is taking place, then his life may be at risk.

“Inertia-driven scenarios are disadvantageous to the Kremlin,” a source from inside Russia’s elite told the publication.

FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian serviceman fires to shoot down a Russian drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine August 26, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer REFILE - CORRECTING DATE FROM "AUGUST 25" TO "AUGUST 26"./File Photo
Ukraine has become a world leader in drone warfare. Seen here one of it troops shoots at a Russian one. Stringer/REUTERS

Donbas includes the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, which have been at the center of the conflict since Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 following the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Donbas has long hosted a Kremlin-backed pro-Russian separatist movement that gave Putin a convenient pretext for his invasion.

A Russian FPV drone is stuck in an anti-drone net at a street, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Druzhkivka, Ukraine August 22, 2026. Iryna Rybakova/Press Service of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Conflict has moved forward at such a pace in Ukraine that drones have become a key element of modern warfare. UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/via REUTERS

But what many expected to be a rout of Kyiv’s forces turned out to be anything but. Ukraine stunned the world with its resilience and adaptability to modern warfare, becoming a world leader in the use of drones.

Artillerymen of the Special Rifle Police Battalion fire a D-30 howitzer towards Russian troops, at a position, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Druzhkivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukraine continues to defend against Russia's attack, to the point where Russian gains have slowed to a crawl. Stringer/REUTERS

With extensive aid from the West, its resistance has seen Russia’s losses mount to around half a million, as of earlier this summer, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Now too, Russia’s home front has been dragged into the conflict, with Ukraine’s drones flooding over the border, devastating logistics and commerce hubs, and bringing the war home to the Russian people in a way not before seen in this war.

Oil refineries have been targeted repeatedly, leading to long tailbacks at gas stations and hits to Russia’s economy. It has hurt public support for Putin’s war, and now he is under more pressure than ever.

Smoke billows from the burning Wildberries warehouse following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to local authorities, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 24, 2026, in this still image taken from video.
Smoke billows from the burning Wildberries warehouse following a Ukrainian drone attack in July. Stringer/Stringer/Reuters

What escalation may mean from Russia’s perspective remains to be seen, but The Economist reports that it could include attacking factories and facilities in Europe connected to the provision of resources to Ukraine.

Indicators already point towards Russia’s growing willingness to push Europe’s boundaries, with fires and mysterious arson attacks springing up around the continent. Romania, Slovakia and Finland have all been the targets of Russian provocations and a drone was found at Leipzig/Halles airport in Germany near Ukraine’s fleet of Antonov aircraft.

FILE PHOTO: A police officer in protective clothing works at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Germany, August 5, 2026, after the police said explosives experts examined a drone near a runway, and after a DHL cargo aircraft hit an unknown object as it was climbing away from the airport overnight, prompting an unscheduled landing in Hanover, according to a source familiar with the incident. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT/File Photo
The drone's origin has not yet been confirmed. Axel Schmidt/REUTERS

In a university in Moscow in August, Putin sparked questions about his cognitive fitness with a tale he likes to tell about polar bears and orcas, claiming that killer whales hunt the bears in the wild.

“That’s the food chain,” he said. “Children should be taught about this, so that they understand what kind of world we live in and why we are conducting the special military operation”

It isn’t true. No such cases have been recorded, but it offers insight into Putin’s geopolitical mindset and how he may try to escape the bind he currently finds himself in.

Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

Thompson99999

harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now