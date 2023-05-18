CHEAT SHEET
Paranoid Ron DeSantis Is Giving Out Fake Campaign Info to Catch Leakers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is going to great lengths to see who he can trust. According to The Messenger, an anonymous invitee claimed that DeSantis is “leak-testing” invitations and announcements related to his presidential campaign kickoff event by giving out fake dates and info to see who leaks it to the press. If you’re invited, it was either by word of mouth or via text—no formal invitations. Insiders expect that the event, set to take place Wednesday with a “dressy casual resort wear” dress code, will officially launch DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign. Another more formal hush-hush event is expected to take place next week.