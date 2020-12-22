Paranoid Trump Accuses Pence of Betraying Him, Says Report
BREAKING UP
Festive cheer appears to be in short supply at the White House. In fact, the final few days of work before the holidays sound like hell on earth. According to a report from Axios, President Donald Trump is lashing out at almost everyone close to him who doesn’t play along with his absurd, baseless conspiracy theories about his election defeat. Those people, according to Axios, now include Vice President Mike Pence. The report says Trump has repeatedly complained that Pence has not been fighting hard enough for him in recent weeks, and has cited a Lincoln Project ad that predicted that Pence will “put the nail in [Trump’s] political coffin.” Other targets of his fury reportedly include Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.