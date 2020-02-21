‘Parasite’ Movie Distributor on Trump Criticism: ‘Understandable. He Can’t Read’
At a Thursday night rally, President Donald Trump expressed his immense confusion that this year’s Academy Award for Best Picture was given to a subtitled South Korean movie. Now the distributors of Parasite think they have an explanation—he can’t read. Trump rambled at length about Parasite and its Oscar win at his Colorado rally, saying “What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it they give them best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.” Trump went on to say that the award should have gone to a movie like Gone With the Wind, the racially insensitive Civil War romantic epic. Rather than be offended by Trump’s criticism, the distributors of Parasite, Neon, tried to explain why he might not like their movie. Linking to a video of Trump’s rant, the studio tweeted: “Understandable. He can’t read.”