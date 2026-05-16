Pardoned Capitol Rioter Who Vowed to ‘Bring Violence’ Arrested Again

Yet another pardoned Jan. 6 rioter has been arrested—the latest for allegedly threatening a man with a gun in a church parking lot.

Ryan Nichols, 36, a former Marine who bragged on social media that he was going to “bring violence” to the U.S. Capitol in 2021, has been arrested in Texas on a deadly conduct charge.

Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher told a local news station in East Texas this week that Nichols had followed a man out of church to the parking lot, where he proceeded to lift his shirt and flash a gun.

“At one point, the guy had finished putting his kid in the backseat...Ryan Nichols took a step back, apparently, pulled his shirt up and... displayed his weapon and then grabbed his weapon.”

The victim, who was unarmed and holding a bible, said he was in fear for his life at that point, the sheriff said.

Fletcher said a bystander stepped in and de-escalated the confrontation, but that Nichols had done “more than enough” to be charged with deadly conduct.

Ryan Nichols, 36, was arrested in Harrison County in East Texas. KLTV

Nichols is one of over 1500 rioters that Trump pardoned on day one of MAGA 2.0.

Nichols was among the more prominent Trump supporters arrested in the wake of the riot, having live-streamed the chaos while calling out threats to politicians.

“I’m telling you if Pence caved, we’re gonna drag motherf-----s through the streets. You f-----g politicians are going to get f-----g drug through the streets,” he said in the livestream.

He also vowed he was going to “bring violence.”

Nichols pleaded guilty in November 2023 and was sentenced to more than five years in jail, but was released early through the Trump pardon.

He announced he was planning to run for Congress last year, but withdrew two days later.