Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested After ‘Inappropriate’ Videos

A Maryland man pardoned by President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been arrested after allegedly filming himself secretly touching women’s hair on Washington-area Metro trains. Bryan Betancur, 28, was charged with assault and battery in connection with an unspecified incident that police say occurred Sunday aboard a Metro train. Authorities have not confirmed whether the charge is directly tied to videos circulating on social media. But Metro Transit Police said they were aware of the videos “depicting inappropriate behavior toward Metro customers.” Clips posted to X appear to show Betancur livestreaming himself brushing or running his hands through women’s hair on trains and inside an Arlington station. In one screenshot, he allegedly claims a woman gave him permission, though other footage appears to show unsuspecting passengers. Betancur previously pleaded guilty to Capitol riot-related charges and served four months in prison before being pardoned by Trump. Court records describe him as a “self-professed white supremacist” with prior convictions, including burglary and violating an anti-stalking order.