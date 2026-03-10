Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Charged Over ‘Inappropriate’ Videos Arrested Again Outside Court
A pardoned Jan. 6 rioter who was arrested after allegedly filming himself secretly touching women’s hair was detained again just moments after leaving court. Bryan Betancur, 28, was charged last week with assault and battery after allegedly recording “inappropriate” videos of himself creepily fondling women’s hair while riding a Silver Line Metro train servicing the Calrendon Metro Station and live-streaming the footage on social media. On Monday, Betancur appeared at the Arlington District Courthouse to plead not guilty to the charges and post bond. Just moments after he left the court, Betancur was placed in handcuffs again by Metro Transit Police for an unrelated outstanding warrant for an incident in Washington, D.C. The suspect is due back in court over the original assault charges on May 8. Betancur, who wore Proud Boys attire during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and was described as a “self-professed white supremacist” in a federal affidavit, served four months in prison after pleading guilty to charges connected to his participation in the Capitol attack. He was among around 1,500 rioters whom Donald Trump pardoned on his first day back in the White House. Betancur has also been previously convicted of burglary and violating an anti-stalking order.