Parent Tells Biden ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ During NORAD Christmas Call with Kids

Read it at NY Post
While fielding calls from the NORAD Santa Tracking service on Christmas Eve, President Biden had one parent end a call with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon,” which has become popular on the right since a reporter mistakenly claimed a NASCAR crowd was chanting in when, in fact, they were chanting “Fuck Joe Biden.” Biden replied to the father, “Let’s go Brandon, I agree.” According to CNN White House Correspondent Jeremy Diamond, “Biden had just wished the father and kids a Merry Christmas for what it’s worth and spent time asking the kids what they wanted for Christmas.”