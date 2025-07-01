‘Parent Trap’ Star Reveals Reunion Under One Strict Condition
The Parent Trap’s Lisa Ann Walter is open to doing a reboot of the beloved ‘90s flick under one strict condition. Speaking to People magazine in an interview published Monday, the actress, who starred in the film as Chessy, revealed that she would only return for a reboot if Nancy Meyers returned to write and direct it as well. “One-hundred percent if Nancy Meyers wrote it,” Walter confessed. Alongside Meyers, Walter also disclosed that her co-stars Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid would need to return for the reboot as well, and noted that it would have to tastefully address Natasha Richardson’s death. “Dennis [Quaid] has said that he doesn’t think it’s doable without Natasha, and I understand that,” Walter said. Richardson played Lohan’s mother in the film, Elizabeth James. “The movie—it’s a kids’ story, but it’s a love story. So to have a love story that involves that grief, that sadness—if it was written beautifully, maybe it’s doable,” Walter continued.