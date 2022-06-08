Parents Accuse Ezra Miller of Using Violence to ‘Hold Sway’ Over Their Child
‘FEAR’
The parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Takota Iron Eyes have asked a court to issue a protective order against actor Ezra Miller. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Miller, then 23, met Iron Eyes when they were 12. From there, Iron Eyes’ parents allege that Miller gave their underage child alcohol, marijuana, and LSD. The parents say they traveled to Miller’s home in January 2022 to pick Iron Eyes up, only to find they were bruised and without a driver’s license, car, keys or bank card. Shortly after coming home, Iron Eyes left to travel with Miller. “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata,” parents said in court documents. Miller was arrested multiple times while the pair were in Hawaii. Iron Eyes’ parents also claim Miller influenced their decision to use a nickname—Gibson—and come out as non-binary transgender, although they used to identify as non-binary, queer and gay. Iron Eyes is the daughter of Chase Iron Eyes, an activist, attorney, politician and member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. On Monday, an unverified Instagram account belonging to Iron Eyes shared a post addressing the situation and her “comrade” Miller. Miller’s team didn’t respond to TMZ’s request for comment.