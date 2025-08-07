Parents Allegedly Abandon Child at Airport to Catch Their Flight

‘Superstore’ Actor Dies at 83
'OH S---'
Jon Miyahara, who played the hilarious and silently judgmental retail store employee Brett Kobashigawa in the NBC workplace sitcom Superstore, has died at 83. The exact cause and date of his death have not been publicly released. His castmate Colton Dunn announced Miyahara’s death through a tribute he posted on Instagram. Dunn described Miyahara as a “really awesome guy” who could “speak volumes with just a look.” His role as Brett was Miyahara’s most significant, and he appeared in nearly all 113 episodes, saying a total of two words for the show’s entire run: “Oh s---.” Adored by fans, Miyahara’s character is remembered as a “scene-stealer” for his unperturbed demeanor, occasionally bizarre antics, and most of all, his inscrutable blank stares. Miyahara was similarly enigmatic in his personal life, sharing little information about himself or his family with the public. Superstore fans are honoring him by playing Creep, a callback to one of Brett’s most prominent plotlines in the show, when his fellow store employees stage a memorial service and play Radiohead on the ukulele, mistakenly believing he had died in a tornado. Brett, in his signature unaffected fashion, returns to work the next day.