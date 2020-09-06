CHEAT SHEET
Parents and the Child-Free War Over Pandemic Time Off at Tech Firms
Generous time-off policies for parents during the pandemic have left child-free employees at big tech firms grousing that they’re getting short shrift. The New York Times reports that rifts have developed at companies like Twitter, and Salesforce, and Facebook—where chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg was asked whether it was fair that parents got 10 weeks of leave to care for young children. At Twitter, an employee accused a colleague with kids of not “pulling his weight” on an internal message board, the Times reported. And Facebook managers had to intervene when similar disputes erupted on its forums.