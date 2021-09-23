Parents: Disney Cruise Crew Should’ve Stopped Our 3-Year-Old’s Sexual Assault
‘WORST NIGHTMARE’
Two Vermont parents have filed a $20 million lawsuit against the Disney Cruise Line, alleging that crew members failed to intervene when their 3-year-old girl, identified as “RV,” was “sexually assaulted by a significantly older child” and another passenger. The alleged assault happened aboard a seven-day cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, and was captured on CCTV, in “plain view” of the staff, the lawsuit claims. The parents of the little girl say she is in “extreme emotional and mental anguish.”
“This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” the couple’s attorney, Michael Winkleman, told DailyMail.com. “Any parent would reasonably think it was safe to leave their child in the care of Disney workers, but for an assault like this to occur when Disney crewmembers are supposed to be taking care of the child is unthinkable.”