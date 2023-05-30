Parents Arrested After 3-Month-Old Girl Found Dead in Woods
‘PANICKED’
The parents of a 3-month-old girl who was found dead in the woods near a Bronx highway over the weekend were charged in her death and concealment, officials said. Damion Comager, 23, was charged with murder, manslaughter, and concealment of a human corpse. He is believed to have shaken the baby, identified as Genevieve Comager, because she wouldn’t stop crying, a law enforcement source told CNN. “He said he just shook her and lay her down, and he lay down and went to sleep,” the 23-year-old’s father, Donald Comager, told the New York Post. “He got up and reached for her and she was stiff and her body was cold. He panicked. He told his girlfriend, ‘I think she is dead.’” Donald Comager said that the couple put the baby in a bag and stashed her body in the wooded area on May 14. She was found on Sunday night. After his son told him what had happened, Donald Comager said, he turned the pair in to the police. The baby’s mother, Ivana Paolozzi, 20, was charged with concealment of a human corpse and obstructing governmental administration.