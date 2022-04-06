Parents Freak After Kid Claims Ring Camera Asked Him if He ‘Wants Ice Cream’
CREEPY
A viral TikTok video depicting a little boy’s complaint that his Ring camera has been talking to him at night has sent parents reeling. The boy’s mother, Fran Chelle (@franchelle0), uploaded a series of security videos to her account, with one garnering over 22.2 million views and the others similarly hitting millions of views. One video captures Chelle’s husband putting their 3-year-old son to bed, when the boy points to the Ring camera and asks his father to remove it “because talking.” The dad then asks Chelle to come in the room and tells her, “Junior is saying the camera is talking to him at tonight.” Chelle proceeds to ask her son what the camera says, to which he responds that a male voice is asking him “Want ice cream?” According to the Tik Tok video, Chelle’s son had made similar claims previously, but after this incident they removed the cameras. Ring customer service advised the family to change their passwords and two-factor authentication, pointing to a possible hacking of the system.