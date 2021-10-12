Parents Furious After Two Students Wear Confederate Flags to School
‘MERICA
A mother of a high schooler in Pennsylvania said her daughter was subjected to racial intimidation after two students showed up wearing Confederate flag clothing. As part of a themed celebration of homecoming, students were encouraged to wear red, white, and blue for “‘Merica Day” on Monday. A photo of the two students began circulating on social media that morning. By the afternoon, they were called to the office and made to change, the Norwin school district superintendent said.
Bridget Dye, who says her daughter is biracial, said she feared nothing was being done to address racial intimidation in the district. “Five hours, and not a single adult in that building thought that their attire was inappropriate until parents started calling,” she told a local outlet. Fawn Walker-Montgomery, co-founder of a local social justice organization, called for a community meeting, changes to school policies, and punishment for the students involved. A parent of one of the students told CBS Pittsburgh that they “had family that died under that flag, so it’s not racial to us.”