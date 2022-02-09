Parents Hurled ‘Racial Taunts’ at Rival Players During Girls Basketball Game, Superintendent Says
SHAMELESS
School officials in Colchester, Connecticut, have confirmed that several parents attending a girls high school basketball game over the weekend used “racial taunts” against rival players. Colchester schools superintendent Jeffrey Burt announced Tuesday that an investigation “into allegations of offensive comments and negative behavior” by parents of Bacon Academy students found that “this behavior did take place and included racial taunts by some adults aimed at opposing youth players.” Parents of Ledyard High students were quoted in local media reports saying their kids were targeted by adult Bacon Academy spectators shouting the “N-word.” One adult was reportedly escorted out during the game. Burt said the school’s investigation found that the Bacon Academy basketball players themselves did not engage in any of the harassment exhibited by parents, but they were now being subjected to harassment on social media. “We ask for the online harassment of these students to end immediately,” he said in a statement.