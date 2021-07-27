Parents of British Teen Killed by American Anne Sacoolas Push U.S. Government to Reveal Her Spy Status
NOT GIVING UP
The parents of Harry Dunn, a 19-year-old British teen who was killed when American Anne Sacoolas struck him with her vehicle while driving down the wrong side of the road in England in 2019, want the U.S. government to reveal if she was a spy. Sacoolas, who lived on the RAF Croughton military base near where the accident took place, was whisked out of England on a military jet after initially cooperating with police. The base is known for its ties to the U.S. intelligence services, and Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity as the “wife of a diplomat” at the time she left, her lawyers say. Dunn’s parents want Sacoolas to return to the U.K. to face charges of causing the teen’s death by reckless driving, which she has resisted. Now they insist that Sacoolas herself may have also been a spy and want to know if that led to the circumstances around why she left the country—and why she refuses to return to face charges. The U.S. government last week filed to suppress the details of her employment in the interest of national security. Shortly after the death of their son, former President Donald Trump invited the grieving parents to the White House, where he hid Sacoolas in an adjacent room, hoping they could meet. The family refused to meet her unless she promised to return to the U.K.