Parents Suing Saint Ann’s School After Son’s Death by Suicide
TRAGEDY
The parents of Ellis Lariviere, a 13-year-old eighth grader who died by suicide after he was informed by Saint Ann’s private school that he couldn’t return for ninth grade, have sued the school and its trustees, the New York Times reports. Lariviere had attention deficit disorder and dyslexia, the Times says, and his parents are arguing that the elite Brooklyn school’s policies directly led to their son’s death. Lariviere also left a suicide note, which concluded: “Don’t let the school do an assembly about this.” “They spend so much time saying, ‘We’re about, Each child has their own path to reach their own potential, no two experiences are the same,’” Lariviere’s father told the Times. “[The head of the lower school] should’ve said, ‘Here’s our plan for your son to succeed.’ Instead, it was just, ‘Find a new school.’”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.