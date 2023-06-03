Parents of Louisiana Teen Who Jumped Off Boat on Dare Break Silence
‘KIND-HEARTED’
The parents of a Louisiana teen who leapt off a sunset cruise in the Bahamas while on a graduation trip because of a dare have broken their silence on their missing son. “We are just mourning our son right now,” Cameron Robbins’ mother told the New York Post. “We appreciate everyone’s support,” his father added. The 18-year-old, who has been described as “funny and kind-hearted” in his obituary, had graduated University Lab School in Baton Rouge only days before his disappearance. A local official has described the waters Robbins jumped into as “really shark-infested,” and some have speculated that he swam away from a rescue buoy out of fear of a shark after video surfaced of onlookers pleading with him to grab the floatation device. The U.S. coast guard and crews searched over 325 square miles for two days but found no trace of the recent grad and calling off the search. His memorial service will take place this Sunday.