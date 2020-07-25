CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Parents of Special Needs Toddler Who Vanished in California Arrested for Murder

    BODY FOUND

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Madera Police Department

    The parents of a special needs toddler who vanished from his home in Madera, California, last week have been arrested on murder charges. Sukhjinder Sran, 42, and his wife Briseida Sran, 29, were arrested Friday, hours after the burned remains believed to be Thaddeus Sran, 2, were found in an almond orchard west of the city. Madera Police said on Thursday that the parents had stopped cooperating with police amid the frantic search for Thaddeus, who was non-verbal and used a feeding tube. The couple’s three children were in the care of child protective services on Friday.

    Read it at ABC30