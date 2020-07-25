Parents of Special Needs Toddler Who Vanished in California Arrested for Murder

Read it at ABC30
The parents of a special needs toddler who vanished from his home in Madera, California, last week have been arrested on murder charges. Sukhjinder Sran, 42, and his wife Briseida Sran, 29, were arrested Friday, hours after the burned remains believed to be Thaddeus Sran, 2, were found in an almond orchard west of the city. Madera Police said on Thursday that the parents had stopped cooperating with police amid the frantic search for Thaddeus, who was non-verbal and used a feeding tube. The couple’s three children were in the care of child protective services on Friday.