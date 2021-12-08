Parents of Missing 5-Year-Old in Custody While Cops Hunt for Her

Read it at KIRO
The parents of a missing 5-year-old Washington girl are in custody while police search for the child. Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson were initially arrested on an obstruction charge but are now being held on suspicion of manslaughter, authorities said. The vanished girl, Oakley Carlson, was in foster care until she was 3 and her foster parents told KIRO they begged officials not to return her to her biological parents in 2019. Police are trying to find anyone who has seen Oakley in the last year, and officers are searching the Grays Harbor County home.