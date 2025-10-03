Parents of Teen Who Died in Burning Cybertruck Blame Design Flaw for Trapping Her

Cheat Sheet
1
Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot of Major U.S. Airport
SHOCKING DISCOVERY
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.03.25 11:53AM EDT 
A Delta Airlines passenger jet taxis at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, New York, with the airport's 32 story, 321-foot tall control tower in the background.
A Delta Airlines passenger jet taxis at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, New York, with the airport's 32 story, 321-foot tall control tower in the background. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A woman, 83, whose identity has yet to be released, was found dead inside a car in a long-term parking lot at John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday afternoon. Around 2:10 p.m., a report was sent to Port Authority police about an unresponsive woman who was located in her car in parking lot 9. Sources told the New York Post that the report was filed after somebody noticed her in the same position in her car she’d been in that morning. Police broke the woman’s car window and emergency medical services arrived on the scene, where she was pronounced dead. The last time her car was spotted running was on Sept. 30, two days before her body was discovered, sources told the New York Post. Her cause of death has not been released yet. Photos from the scene showed a sheet covering a body on the ground of the parking lot beside a white car with an open door.

2
‘Keeping Up Appearances’ Star Dies at 96
BUCKETS OF FLOWERS
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.03.25 12:55PM EDT 
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 30: Patricia Routledge poses for a portrait at her Australian production of Admission One Shilling on April 30, 2014 in Sydney, Australia.
El Pics/Getty Images

Dame Patricia Routledge, famed for her role as Hyacinth Bucket on the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, died at age 96. “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love,” Routledge’s agent said in a statement. “Even at 96 years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles.” Before her stint as social climber Hyacinth Bucket—whose surname the character insisted was pronounced “Bouquet”—Routledge had extensive stage experience. She won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Darling of the Day and an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Candide. She was also a long-term member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and performed in West End productions including The Importance of Being Earnest, Little Mary Sunshine, and Noises Off.

3
Nation Close to Running Out of Its Favorite Beer After Devastating Cyberattack
SUPER DRY WEEKEND
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.03.25 9:50AM EDT 
advertisement for Japanese beverage maker Asahi
RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Japan could run out of Asahi Super Dry lager within two days after a cyberattack hit its brewer. The largest brewer in the country has seen its ordering and delivery systems affected, after they went dark. Asahi stated it was “unable to provide a clear timeline for recovery” and was attempting to manage using “manual order processing and shipment,” according to the BBC. The ransomware was first detected on Monday and caused its 30 factories to grind to a halt. While the attack has only affected its Japanese supply chain, consumption in Asahi’s home nation makes up 50 percent of its business. In a report on Thursday, the FT reported shortages of the country’s favorite beer could be imminent. An executive of one of Japan’s major retail chains said, “I think we will run out of products soon. When it comes to Super Dry, I think we’ll run out in two or three days at supermarkets and Asahi’s food products within a week or so.” Speaking to Agence France-Presse on Friday, an unnamed Asahi spokesperson said, “No immediate recovery of our system is in sight at the moment.”

4

Parents of Teen Who Died in Burning Cybertruck Blame Design Flaw for Trapping Her

DEATH TRAP
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.03.25 1:05PM EDT 
Published 10.03.25 1:04PM EDT 
A Tesla Cybertruck is seen during the Vienna Drive at Messe Wien
Manfred Schmid/Getty Images

Tesla is being sued by the family of a 19-year-old who died in a Cybertruck crash last year, claiming its door design prevented her escape. Art student Krysta Tsukahara was in the back of the vehicle driven by Soren Dixon, who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The truck hit a tree in a suburb of the San Francisco Bay Area and burst into flames. The suit was filed Thursday in Alameda County Superior Court by her parents, Carl and Noelle Tsukahara. In the submitted documents they allege she died of burns and smoke inhalation, despite minor injuries from the impact itself. She “suffered unimaginable pain and emotional distress,” they claim, according to The New York Times. The suit says “she’d be alive today,” were it not for the door mechanism used in the vehicles. The Tsukaharas said the truck “lacked a functional, accessible, and conspicuous manual door release mechanism, fail-safe, or other redundant system for emergency.” It comes on the heels of a new probe launched by federal auto safety regulators into safety concerns surrounding the company’s electronic door mechanisms. Three people died in the crash, with one person saved when someone from another vehicle smashed the front window with a branch. The Daily Beast has contacted Tesla for comment.

5
Climbing Star, 23, Falls to His Death From Yosemite’s El Capitan
COMMUNITY ROCKED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.03.25 7:14AM EDT 
Published 10.03.25 6:46AM EDT 
Balin Miller
Balin Miller Instagram

Climber ​​Balin Miller has died on El Capitan while 500 people watched in a live stream. The 23-year-old was near the top of Sea of Dreams, a notoriously treacherous route up the 3,000-foot granite monolith in Yosemite National Park. Miller rose to fame within the climbing community this summer following a solo ascent of the 9,000-foot Slovak Direct in his home state, Alaska. Photographer Tom Evans was documenting Miller’s Yosemite climb and was watching as the tragedy unfolded. He noted that a bag got stuck. “His rope didn’t reach the bag’s location by many feet, but he seemed unaware of the fact,” he said. “On the way down, he rappelled off the end of the rope.” Authorities have launched an investigation into the fall, which is the third death in the park this year, Associated Press reported. His mother Jeanine Girard-Moorman said, “His heart and soul was truly to just climb. He loved to climb, and it was never about money and fame.” The incident was livestreamed through a telescope by an enthusiast whose name is being reported only as Eric. Five hundred people were watching when he fell, News.com.au reports.

Tom Evans on FB
Tom Evans/Facebook
6
PGA Boss Promises to Apologize to Rory McIlroy and His Wife Over Ryder Cup Fiasco
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER?
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.03.25 11:20AM EDT 
Rory McIlroy to recive an apology
Getty

The boss of the PGA is planning to apologize to Rory McIlroy and his wife, almost a week after abuse and beer were hurled at them. Chief executive of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America, Derek Sprague, said he “can’t wait to reach out” to Erica McIlroy and Europe’s victorious team. Europe retained the Ryder Cup 15-13 at Bethpage Black in New York, in a competition marred by behavior among the crowd. “I haven’t spoken to Rory or Erica, I do plan on sending them an email with my heartfelt apologies because of what occurred,” Sprague said, according to the Independent. “I can’t wait to reach out to Rory and Erica, and really the entire European team... [they] should not have been subjected to that. I feel badly and I plan on apologizing to them.” Amid the chaos was the final-day removal of MC Heather McMahan, who led a chant of “f–k you, Rory.” “I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week,” McIlroy said. He and his teammates got the last laugh, though, posting a video of them singing “Are you watching, Donald Trump?” following their victory.

7
Mystery Drone Sightings Take Down Another Airport
DRONING ON
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.03.25 9:45AM EDT 
03 October 2025, Bavaria, Munich: An aircraft taxis at Munich Airport near Terminal 2. Around 20 flights were canceled at Munich Airport on Thursday evening due to drone sightings. Photo: Felix Hörhager/dpa (Photo by Felix Hörhager/picture alliance via Getty Images)
03 October 2025, Bavaria, Munich: An aircraft taxis at Munich Airport near Terminal 2. Around 20 flights were canceled at Munich Airport on Thursday evening due to drone sightings. Photo: Felix Hörhager/dpa (Photo by Felix Hörhager/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Germany’s Munich Airport became the latest European airspace to be forced into lockdown on Thursday night after a string of drones believed to be from Russia brought air traffic to a standstill. Seventeen flights were cancelled during the shutdown, disrupting travel for nearly 3,000 passengers, bringing more tension to a city already on the edge after its annual Oktoberfest celebration was temporarily forced to close due to a bomb threat. “When a drone is sighted, the safety of travelers is the top priority,” the airport said, adding that drone detection and defense were the police’s responsibility. The incident is the latest in a series of incursions into NATO airspace, which saw warplanes shoot down Russian drones over Poland last week and several Russian military planes intercepted by Estonia. Drone incursions in Denmark also led to the temporary closure of several airports, which Danish officials attribute to the actions of “professional” operators. Putin joked that he would no longer send drones into Denmark, but the Kremlin has not officially claimed responsibility for the incident. “Russia tries to test us. But Russia also tries to sow division and anxiety in our societies,” EU Chief Ursula Von der Leyen said on Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Thursday the incursions were an attempt by Russia to “escalate” aggression with Europe.

8
Julia Roberts Reveals the Actress Who Scares Her
ROBERTS RATTLED
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.03.25 9:56AM EDT 
Published 10.03.25 9:25AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Actress Julia Roberts is seen leaving "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" at Ed Sullivan Theater on October 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Actress Julia Roberts is seen leaving "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" at Ed Sullivan Theater on October 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Julia Roberts admitted she was terrified of meeting Chloë Sevigny while working alongside her on their new movie After the Hunt. While chatting with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, the host asked if there was an actor on set who “intimidated” her, to which Roberts replied, “The fabulous Chloë Sevigny, who I had never met before.” Describing a rehearsal session at her house with co-star Ayo Edebiri and director Luca Guadagnino, she continued “one afternoon, we were at the kitchen table and you know we’re really grinding it out, and the producer came in from the living room and he said, ‘Oh, Chloë should be here any minute.’” She added “I looked up and my eyes just happened to catch Ayo’s eyes. We looked at each other and I said, ‘I’m scared!’ And she goes, ‘Me too.’” When asked why she was so intimidated to meet Sevigny, the star simply replied “Because it’s Chloë,” and admitted she wanted to start crying when she arrived at the door. Roberts’ daughter also bailed, with the actress quipping “she was vapor trails, because we’re all scared of Chloë. She’s part of the fear.” Roberts eventually put aside her fears, however, and described Sevigny as “exceptional and eccentric.” After The Hunt is set to release nationwide on October 17.

9
Cracker Barrel Cans Marketing Gurus Behind Rebrand Disaster
FALLOUT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.03.25 9:36AM EDT 
Olathe, Kansas. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store with its homestyle country cooking is a chain restaurant serving American comfort food
Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Cracker Barrel has fired the marketing agency it hired to refresh its image following massive backlash over its rebrand. The restaurant chain found itself at the center of a MAGA storm and branded as “woke” for its decision to update its “old timer” logo. Cracker Barrel said Thursday it had ended its deal with Prophet, an international marketing agency. The move is being accompanied by changes to the restaurant chain’s leadership structure, The Wall Street Journal reports. The termination marks a premature end to a deal struck in 2024 that had been due to run for three years. Conservatives opened fire on the “old country store,” and it quickly became the front line of a culture battle. Critics said the changes abandoned the heritage and traditions of the brand. Among them was President Donald Trump, who said, “Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response and manage the company better than ever before.” Since then, the company has scrambled to try to undo any damage it may have done with its fans. The logo revamp was discarded, as were designs for a modern restaurant layout and DEI policies. The Daily Beast has contacted Prophet for comment.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

10
Giant Fire Erupts at Los Angeles Oil Refinery After Explosion
SKIES LIT UP
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.03.25 8:30AM EDT 
Published 10.03.25 5:31AM EDT 
Fire in El Segundo
CNN

The night sky over Los Angeles was lit up by a huge blaze at a Chevron oil refinery that choked parts of the city with clouds of acrid smoke. Firefighters responded to reports of a blast at the El Segundo facility, just south of Los Angeles International Airport, at around 9.30 p.m. on Thursday. No one was reported injured, although a shelter-in-place order was issued for parts of Manhattan Beach. According to LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, via KCAL/KCBS, a coalition of responders managed to contain the fire to just one part of the 1,000-acre site. The El Segundo refinery, said to be the largest on the West Coast, can handle up to 290,000 barrels of crude a day, with a total storage capacity of 12.5 million tons. Flights from LAX were operating as usual, although there were concerns for air quality given the smoke and fumes emitted by the blaze. Mark Rogers, 34, was playing in an adult soccer league in nearby Aviation Park when the blast happened, and thick smoke forced the referee to cancel the game. “I thought we got nuked or something,” he told the Los Angeles Times. El Segundo Mayor Chris Pimentel said, “Obviously, we are very concerned, and there is a lot of investigative work to be done to see what has happened.”

