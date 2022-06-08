Parents of Trans Children Sue Texas Over Child Abuse Investigations Into Gender-Affirming Care
UNJUST
Three Texas families are suing to block investigations that were launched following Gov. Greg Abbott's directive to investigate parents who allowed their children gender-affirming care. The lawsuit is supported by Lambda Legal, the ACLU of Texas and PFLAG. “If it takes a court ruling to ensure that the law protects families who lead with love in support of transgender Texans, so be it,” PFLAG executive director Brian K. Bond said in a statement. In February, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate all instances of gender-affirming care or “‘sex-change’ procedures,” as he called them, in people under the age of 18. As of March, DFPS had opened at least nine cases. Antonio, the transgender son of plaintiff, Mirabel Voe, attempted suicide by ingesting a bottle of aspirin the same day Abbott sent the letter to DFPS. “Antonio said that the political environment, including Abbott’s Letter, and being misgendered at school, led him to take these actions,” court documents read. His directive led an investigation of the Voe family, in which the mother was told that she was an “alleged perpetrator” of abuse.