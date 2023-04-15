Teacher Sidelined After Exposing Ban on Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Song ‘Rainbowland’
‘VETOED’
Parents in Waukesha, Wisconsin, are rallying in support of a first-grade teacher who was placed on leave after calling attention to the Waukesha School Board’s decision to ban her students from playing the song “Rainbowland” by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. “My first graders were so excited to sing Rainbowland for our spring concert but it has been vetoed by our administration,” Melissa Tempel wrote on Twitter last month. “When will it end?" She was soon placed on administrative leave, and the Alliance for Education in Waukesha launched a campaign in her defense. “I am deeply concerned that Ms. Tempel was removed from her classroom for standing up for them and what she knows is right,” one parent was quoted as saying in an AEW statement. Meanwhile, in a March 31 memo, school district officials said the issue “should have been handled at the school level” and said it has placed an “undue burden” on staff.