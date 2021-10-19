Parents Shot and Killed Sitting in Car With Baby in Back Seat, Police Say

Read it at Miami Herald
While parked at a Detroit gas station with their baby, a man and woman were shot and killed by two unidentified gunmen, police say. The Miami Herald reports that the shooters approached the car from behind and fatally shot the husband and wife multiple times before getting away. The baby boy, who was sitting in the back seat, remained unharmed. Surveillance footage from the gas station shows both suspects wearing black pants, while one wore a black hoodie and the other a red striped hoodie. Police are still on the lookout for the two assailants.