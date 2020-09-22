Parents, Teen Charged After Big Party That Made High School Go Remote
BUSTED
A couple and their high school-aged child have reportedly been charged after hosting a party with dozens of maskless students. The party reportedly forced Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School to go remote for the start of the year, as not everyone who attended the bash could be identified. It’s unclear what charges the parents and teen face. Police said 50 to 60 high school students were at the party, many of whom “fled” or gave “false information” when the cops busted it up. “The police reported the students were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing,” the Sudbury Board of Health said in a statement. So far, there have been no known cases of the coronavirus associated with the gathering. Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School will continue with its planned mix of in-person and remote learning starting on Sept. 29.