Paris Attack Survivors Sue Media

A group of people who hid out in Parisian kosher supermarket Hyper Kacher's cold room as Amedy Coulibaly held others hostage in the main store are suing news outlets for reporting their location. Channels like the French BFMTV "lacked the most basic precautions" when they reported live about the hideout, while Coulibaly was still armed and dangerous within the store. The charge—of "endangering the lives of others by deliberately ignoring security protocols"—carries up to a year in prison and a 15,000-euro fine.