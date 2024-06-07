Paris-Bound Boeing 777 Spits Out Flames With 389 Passengers on Board
EMERGENCY LANDING
Air Canada Flight AC872 had a rough takeoff Wednesday when one of the Boeing 777’s engines caught fire. “We’ve got an engine fire—holy shit,” one onlooker who filmed the malfunction exclaimed. The engine intermittently spat fire as the plane climbed. The plane quickly turned around for an emergency landing in Toronto, where fire crews were waiting. The flight was bound for Paris carrying 389 passengers, and had to make an emergency landing following the “engine issue,” according to the New York Post. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to the Post. “After the aircraft landed, it was inspected by airport response vehicles as per normal operating processes, and it taxied to the gate on its own,” Air Canada said in a statement. The plane was taken out of service and passengers were rebooked on another flight.