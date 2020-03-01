CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Paris Closes Louvre Museum Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Read it at AP News
The renowned Louvre Museum in Paris was closed on Sunday as France faces at least 130 cases of coronavirus and two reported deaths. “The Louvre Museum cannot open today, Sunday March 1st,” the museum said in a statement. “Museum staff met to discuss the health situation and the Covid-19 prevention measures taken by the museum following instructions from the competent authorities.” The Louvre, which is the largest art museum in the world, reportedly attracted 9.6 million visitors last year. The French government on Saturday mandated the cancellation of all public gatherings bringing together more than 5,000 people. Italy is grappling with the largest virus outbreak in Europe, with at least 1,694 confirmed cases on Sunday and 34 deaths.