Paris Hilton Is Pregnant With Her First Child: Report

Paris Hilton is expecting! The socialite is reportedly pregnant with her first child with fiancé, Carter Reum. The two have been dating for a year and Hilton, 40, revealed in January that she was undergoing IVF treatment. “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that.” Hilton said in January A source told Page Six that Hilton and Reum met through mutual friends; they were first seen together at a Golden Globes afterparty in January. Their relationship was confirmed via Instagram on April. “I love being yours and knowing you’re mine.” Hilton said in the caption.