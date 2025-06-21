Paris Hilton Pays Whopping Price for Fellow Celeb’s Home
Socialite Paris Hilton and her venture capitalist husband Carter Reum have shelled out $63 million for fellow celeb Mark Wahlberg’s former estate in Los Angeles’ Beverly Park gated community, the Wall Street Journal reported. Hilton and Reum were among the many L.A. residents to lose their home in this year’s devastating Palisades fires. Wahlberg’s property—a 30,500-square-foot palace, sitting on roughly 6 acres, with 12 bedrooms, a sports court, skate park, a five-hole golf course, a pool and waterslides—was purchased by a limited liability company from the Ted actor for $55 million in 2023. Built around 2014, the house also includes a wine-and-cigar cellar and a smoking lounge. Hilton posted about losing her Malibu home, which she purchased with her new hubby Reum for $8.4 million in 2021, in an emotional Instagram message. “I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable,” she wrote. “This house wasn’t just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family.”