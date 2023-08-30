Paris Jackson Says Dad’s Fans Told Her to Kill Herself Over Birthday Debacle
RABID
Rabid Michael Jackson fans went after the late singer’s daughter on Tuesday after she didn’t post a message celebrating his birthday on her social media accounts, she says. Now 25-year-old Paris Jackson says she’s dealing with a slew of ridiculous hate from online trolls and fans of her late father. “There have been times when I don’t post anything for my dad’s birthday. And people lose their fucking mind,” Paris said in an Instagram story Tuesday. “They told me to kill myself and they’re basically measuring my love from my own father based off of what I post on Instagram.” She said that when her father was alive, she never used to celebrate his birthday with him because he didn’t want to. “Back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that,” she said. “He actually didn’t want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to throw a party or anything like that.” Michael died in 2009 at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest. He would have been 65 years old on Tuesday.