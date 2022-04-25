Paris Mayor Investigates Harassment at City Museums
HANDS OFF
As French president Emmanuel Macron celebrates his re-election victory over conservative challenger Marine Le Pen, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, has just announced investigations by the general inspectorate into widespread claims of serial harassment in several museums under the purview of Paris Musées. In the summer of 2021, a coalition of temporary workers at the Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris sent a letter to the museum and Paris Musées alleging “cases of misogyny, sexism, racism, homophobia and sexual harassment” carried out against temporary workers by civil servants working in the museum. According to the letter, the episodes were taking place “on a daily basis, even in front of the public.” In response to an investigation by Libération, Paris Musées said that “treatment and follow-up...accompanied by sanctions” have already taken place at other Paris sites where harassment allegedly occurred, including “the Palais Galliera, the Petit Palais, the archaeological crypt on the Ile de la Cité and the Catacombs.”