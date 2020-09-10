Paris Museum Tells Woman to Leave Over Her Cleavage
OH MON DIEU
One of the world’s most iconic museums, the Musée d’Orsay, is apologizing after its staff reportedly denied a woman named Jeanne entry because of her low-cut top. The museum is home to numerous nudes and once-scandalous works including Courbet’s The Origin of the World, which is quite simply “a woman’s torso as she lies in bed with a sheet pulled upward to reveal one breast and her legs spread, exposing her vulva, apparently awaiting her lover.” Posting on Twitter, Jeanne wrote, “Arriving at the museum entrance, I didn’t even have time to get out my ticket when the sight of my breasts and low-cut dress shocked the agent in charge of checking reservations.” After a back and forth with staff where they wouldn’t say what rules she was violating, Jeanne says they gestured to her chest and said “that.” The museum called Jeanne (who later was allowed to enter the museum after putting on a jacket) after her tweet went viral to apologize. In the tweet, Jeanne included a picture of herself in the dress that caused such a stir.