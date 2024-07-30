Paris Olympic Triathlon Postponed Because of Sewage in the Seine
MAIS NON!
Paris Olympic organizers were forced to postpone the men’s triathlon race on Tuesday because of pollution levels in the Seine. The river has been swollen by sewage overspill containing fecal matter after torrential rains during Friday’s opening ceremony that continued through the weekend. The men’s race had been due to be held at 8 a.m., but World Triathlon confirmed three hours before the race, after testing for bacteria including E. coli, that the water quality was not good enough. The men’s race is now scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, after the women’s contest, but only if water quality improves. City authorities have spent about $1.5 billion trying to clean up the river so swimmers can return to the river after a century-long ban. The forecast is for more storms over the coming days, however, so it’s looking increasingly likely that the Paris Olympic triathlon will end up being a duathlon, with just the cycling and running legs raced.