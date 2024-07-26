Organizers of the Paris Olympics will make history with the first-ever opening ceremony held outside the main arena.

Instead of being an indoor spectacular, the event will unfold along the river Seine as 10,000 athletes travel on 100 boats almost four miles from the Austerlitz Bridge, past the iconic Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, and arrive near the Eiffel Tower.

As tradition states, Greece will lead the parade, while the French delegation will be the last team announced. Other countries arrive in alphabetical order, except for the United States and Australia, which are set to be the future hosts of the Games in 2028 and 2032, respectively.

A TV audience of more than 1 billion people will watch as the 206 delegations sail in boats on the Seine.

Details of the show have been kept under wraps but big names including Celine Dion and Lady Gaga are expected to be performing, while rapper Snoop Dogg has been one of 30 torch carriers. However, the identity of the person set to light the Olympic Cauldron is being a closely guarded secret.

An outdoor, moving, opening ceremony will no doubt be an eye-catching spectacle, but it also poses increased security risks.

The attack Friday on France’s high-speed train lines by multiple “malicious” acts, including arson, on Friday has given organizers extra concerns about the opening ceremony.

France will deploy around 35,000 police each day during the Games, with 45,000 expected to be working for the opening ceremony, a spokesperson at the French Interior Ministry told CNN. France will also have 10,000 soldiers deployed in the Paris region, supported by 1,800 police officers from around the world.

Organizers were able to avoid another last-minute crisis for the opening ceremony when the SFA-CGT union representing hundreds of dancers performing at the event reached a deal that would give the lowest-paid dancers between $150 and $260 extra, AFP reported.

Eight-time gold medalist Usain Bolt said the 320,000 spectators estimated to line the Seine for the opening ceremony are in for a visual treat.

“Imagine everybody standing outside, across the bridges cheering people up,” he said. “I think it’s gonna be one of the best, if not the best opening ceremony.”

France will be hopeful that its bold decision to undertake the first outdoor ceremony will make it one of the most memorable opening ceremonies of the Olympics Games—like the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which is generally considered to be the most spectacular in history.

Another memorable opener was the 2012 London ceremony, overseen by Trainspotting director Danny Boyle. Who can forget Daniel Craig’s James Bond calling in at Buckingham Palace to accompany Queen Elizabeth II before the royal appeared to parachute into the stadium (a role played by a stunt double)? And at the Barcelona 1992 opening ceremony, Spanish Paralympian Antonio Rebello launched a flaming arrow 230 feet into the air to light the cauldron.

Thomas Jolly, the director of the opening ceremony, said viewers will experience France’s multifaceted cultures. “France is Edith Piaf… it’s also opera, it’s rap, it’s a whole range of musical styles,” the 42-year-old told AFP. “The idea is not to project a fixed identity.”