CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Paris Olympics Swimmer Collapses in Asthma Attack After 200 IM Heat

    POOLSIDE DRAMA

    Philippe Naughton

    Tamara Potocka is stretchered away from the Paris Olympic pool

    Rob Schumacher/USA Today/Reuters

    There was drama of the unwanted kind at the Paris Olympic pool Friday when a Slovakian swimmer collapsed after a qualifying race. Tamara Potocka, 21, was given immediate first aid after her poolside collapse and then stretchered away to the hospital at the Olympic village. A team spokeswoman said she had suffered an asthma attack. The Associated Press reported that Potocka collapsed as she got out of the water after a qualifying heat for the 200m individual medley and was quickly surrounded by a half-dozen medical attendants. It was not clear if she received CPR, AP said. A 2015 study found that about a quarter of Olympic swimmers suffered from asthma, far more than competitors in other sports, most likely due to exposure to chlorine byproducts during long training sessions.

    Read it at Associated Press