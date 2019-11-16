CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
NOT AGAIN
Paris Police Fire Tear Gas on Protesters on Anniversary of ‘Yellow Vest’ Movement
Read it at Reuters
Paris police used tear gas to drive back thousands of protesters marking one year since the first “yellow vest” protest there on Saturday. Reuters reports there were clashes between police and protesters near the Gare d’Austerlitz in southern Paris and several violent incidents in the northwestern district of the city. By 10 a.m., more than two dozen people had been arrested by security forces. The protests began in November 2018 to protest fuel hikes and inflation and have been held every weekend since then. In recent months, the protests have dwindled from several hundred thousand people to just a few hundred taking to the streets of the French capital. Organizers had called on demonstrators to remobilize to mark the anniversary.