French Resistance Steps in After AP Banned From Trump-Macron Presser

Brian Laundrie’s Sister Speaks Out After Netflix Doc Release
ADDRESSING IT ALL
Brian Laundrie’s sister is speaking out for the first time since the release of Netflix’s documentary "American Murder: Gabby Petito." The documentary covers Brian’s 2021 killing of Petito, followed by his suicide. “I am losing my parents and my brother and my children’s aunt and future sister-in-law on top of this,” his sister, Cassie Laundrie, said in the series. “We have literally been finding everything out with the news like everybody else.” In the series, the Petito family criticized Cassie for not being reachable when Petito went missing. “No one from any family contacted me until detective Barry called me,” wrote Cassie in an Instagram post. Suffolk County detective Tracey Barry reported that Cassie claimed Brian flew home and left Petito in a Wyoming hotel, according to E! News. But in her post, she said that Barry “gravely miscommunicated what I told her in the phone.” Cassie also took the chance to clarify that she has had no contact with her parents “for almost two years.” The comment section attacked Cassie for her response, and past Instagram posts where she claimed Laundrie was a victim of domestic violence. “It has nothing to do with you being in contact or not with your parents,” one user wrote. “It has everything to do with the fact that you have never advocated for Gabby and the fact that you make your brother out as a victim.”
