Soccer Star Neymar Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Ibiza Vacation: Report
NO GOAL
Brazilian soccer superstar and Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar, Jr. has tested positive for coronavirus, according to sports newspaper L’Équipe. The French soccer club confirmed Wednesday that three players had tested positive for COVID-19 but didn’t name the players. Neymar traveled to the Spanish party island of Ibiza for a vacation after PSG lost the Champions League final to Bayern Munich last month. Two other players he was with—reportedly Angel Di Maria and Leo Paredes—tested positive, leading to speculation that Neymar would also test positive. He was due to start the French league on Sept. 10. The club said the three players would be “subject to the appropriate health protocol” and the rest of the squad and staff would be tested.