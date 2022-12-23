Suspect Arrested After Two Killed, Four Injured in Paris Shooting
Two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in Paris on Friday, according to local media. A 69-year-old man was arrested after gunfire rang out near a Kurdish cultural center close to the Gare de l’Est station in the French capital, the BBC said. According to Le Parisien, two of the injured people were in an “absolute emergency” condition. The local newspaper cited police sources as describing the suspected gunman as a retired Frenchman who previously worked as a driver for France’s national state-owned railway company, SNCF. Authorities have reportedly opened investigations into counts of murder, intentional homicide, and aggravated violence. Parisian law enforcement confirmed on Twitter that a person had been arrested and advised locals to avoid the area.