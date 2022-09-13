Paris to Turn Off Eiffel Tower Lighting, Other Monuments, to Cut Energy Costs

Read it at AFP
The City of Light will now be very dark as the metropolis will be turning off the lights on its monuments to save on energy costs that have exploded as a result of the war in Ukraine. The Eiffel Tower will now be dark at 11:45 p.m., whereas normally it stayed lit until one in the morning. Other monuments will turn off even earlier, at 10 p.m. It’s part of a plan looking to cut the city’s energy costs by 10 percent. The city’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, said she is asking the national government to do the same at the monuments it controls, including the Pantheon and the Arc de Triomphe.