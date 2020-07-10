Paris’ Viral Graffiti Artist Is Accused of Serial Rape

PARIS—If you’ve taken a casual stroll in recent years through the romantic streets of Montmartre overlooking the City of Light, you’re bound to have spotted the graffiti.

Written in plain black script with a bit of a flourish at the end, it reads “L’amour court les rues” (roughly, “love roams the streets”) and has decorated everything from walls to crosswalks to discarded mattresses.

The slogan started appearing in Montmartre after the terrorist attacks of Nov. 13, 2015—a hopeful message in the aftermath of horror. In the years that followed, the words have added whimsical flourish to the neighborhood’s cobblestone alleys, vivid street art, and village-like vibe.