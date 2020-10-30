Parisians Create 400 Miles of Traffic Jams as They Flee City for New National Lockdown
MASS EXODUS
Traffic jams around Paris have reportedly stretched to a cumulative 430 miles as city-dwellers tried to escape to the countryside as new national lockdown measures came into effect across France. According to BBC News, France was slammed back into lockdown at midnight local time on Friday morning, with residents urged not to leave their homes except for key work or medical reasons. France is seeing a second spike of COVID-19—authorities reported 47,637 new cases and 250 new deaths Thursday. French media report that many Parisians are fleeing their small city apartments to spend lockdown in the suburbs or the countryside. Several European countries are under new lockdown measures, though most of them have decided that schools must be allowed to remain open.