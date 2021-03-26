Cops Arrest and Drag Georgia Lawmaker From Capitol for Protesting New Voter Restrictions
‘DON’T TOUCH ME!’
A state representative from Georgia was arrested and dragged out of the state Capitol for protesting as Gov. Brian Kemp signed off on sweeping new laws to make it much more difficult to vote. Video of the incident shows Democratic Rep. Park Cannon knocking on the door to Kemp’s office as he was holding a news conference about the new laws, which restrict how ballots are cast and counted in Georgia. An officer approaches the lawmaker and tells her: “You’re under arrest.” Then two officers can be seen dragging Cannon through the state Capitol, into an elevator, then out of the building as Cannon shouts: “Why am I under arrest? There ’s no reason for me to be arrested. I’m a legislator! Don’t touch me!” Later, Cannon confirmed on Twitter she’d been released from jail, saying: “I am not the first Georgian to be arrested for fighting voter suppression.” Georgia’s Department of Public Safety told The Washington Post that Cannon was arrested for obstructing law enforcement.