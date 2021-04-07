Georgia Lawmaker Won’t Be Prosecuted for Knocking on Guv’s Door in Protest
CHARGES DROPPED
Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, will not prosecute a Georgia lawmaker who attempted to protest the state’s restrictive voter law as it was being signed, CNBC reports. Rep. Park Cannon was arrested last month for knocking on Gov. Brian Kemp’s door while he was on live national TV signing the bill into law. She was charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly, but the D.A. has decided to close the case. “While some of Representative Cannon’s colleagues and the police officers involved may have found her behavior annoying, such sentiment does not justify a presentment to a grand jury of the allegations in the arrest warrants or any other felony charges,” a statement from Willis said.
The voter law that was signed on March 25 will disadvantage minority voters and has been called “Jim Crow in the 21st century” by President Joe Biden.