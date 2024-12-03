Park Min-jae, South Korean K-Drama Actor, Dies at 32

South Korean actor Park Min-jae has died, according to local reports. He was 32.

Park was traveling in China when he suddenly passed away last Friday, according to the ChosunBiz news site. His younger brother, Park Jae-hyung, confirmed the news in an Instagram post that also provided details of the funeral scheduled for Wednesday.

“Our beloved brother has gone to rest,” the grieving sibling wrote in the post Monday, according to an Independent translation of the comments . “We hope as many people as possible can come to see him off. We kindly ask for your understanding as we are unable to personally contact everyone.”

The outlet also reported on a post from Big Title, Park’s agency. “The beautiful actor, Park Min-jae, who loved acting and always gave his best, has passed away,” the post read, according to The Independent. “We deeply appreciate the love and attention you have shown to actor Park Min-jae. Although we can no longer see his performances, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. We offer our deepest condolences.”

Local media said Park did not have any underlying illness when he departed for China.