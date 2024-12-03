World

Park Min-jae, South Korean K-Drama Actor, Dies at 32

R.I.P.

He suffered a cardiac arrest, according to local reports.

Dan Ladden-Hall
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Park Min-jae, the South Korean actor, has died, according to reports.
BigTitle/Instagram

South Korean actor Park Min-jae has died, according to local reports. He was 32.

Park was traveling in China when he suddenly passed away last Friday, according to the ChosunBiz news site. His younger brother, Park Jae-hyung, confirmed the news in an Instagram post that also provided details of the funeral scheduled for Wednesday.

“Our beloved brother has gone to rest,” the grieving sibling wrote in the post Monday, according to an Independent translation of the comments. “We hope as many people as possible can come to see him off. We kindly ask for your understanding as we are unable to personally contact everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The outlet also reported on a post from Big Title, Park’s agency. “The beautiful actor, Park Min-jae, who loved acting and always gave his best, has passed away,” the post read, according to The Independent. “We deeply appreciate the love and attention you have shown to actor Park Min-jae. Although we can no longer see his performances, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. We offer our deepest condolences.”

Local media said Park did not have any underlying illness when he departed for China.

Park, whose acting career began in 2021, starred in the 2023 drama series Korea–Khitan War, according to ChosunBiz. The outlet said Park also appeared in other K-drama shows, including a 2022 Korean-language series called Little Women, which critics described as being loosely based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 classic American novel of the same name.

Dan Ladden-Hall

Dan Ladden-Hall

Breaking News Editor

DanLaddenHall

dan.hall@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
worldShocking Video Shows Yoga Tourist Being Swept Into the Sea
David Gardner
politicsPete Hegseth Faces Reporters on Capitol Hill Asking if He’s a Drunk
Amethyst Martinez
politicsAfter Hunter, Biden’s Real Power Move Would Be to Pardon Trump
Shan Wu
politicsTrump Hosted Alleged Far-Right Porn Actor at Mar-a-Lago on Election Day
Sean Craig
mediaTed Cruz Takes a Truly Gross Pornographic Jab at ‘Morning Joe’ Stars’ Meeting With Trump
Sean Craig